Algert Global LLC Purchases 85,717 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 351.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,717 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

