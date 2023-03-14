Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 38.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 41.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

