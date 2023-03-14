Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PFGC stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.