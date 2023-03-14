Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $346.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

