Algert Global LLC Sells 63,604 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,604 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 53.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.55, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

