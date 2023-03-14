Algert Global LLC Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,201 shares of company stock worth $9,093,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.63. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

