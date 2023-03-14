Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 22,845 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $91,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Envista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

