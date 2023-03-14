Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 476,887 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,887 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $95,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 152.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,250 shares of company stock worth $248,993. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

