Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 528,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.49% of Sally Beauty worth $100,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

SBH opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

