Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $100,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

NYSE:BABA opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

