Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,555 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.03% of Skyline Champion worth $91,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $26,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

