Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $102.16 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $102,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.