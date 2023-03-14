Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $109.10 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,074 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 10.95% of Dine Brands Global worth $109,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

