Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $114.13 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325,008 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $114,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCO opened at $285.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.30 and its 200-day moving average is $285.22. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

