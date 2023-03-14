Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.08 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,075,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,683.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 66,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 215,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,804.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

