Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $93.53 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $93,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 24,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

NYSE:TD opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $82.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

