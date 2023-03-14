Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $95.07 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Chubb worth $95,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

NYSE:CB opened at $191.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

