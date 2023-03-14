Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $110,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $224.70 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

