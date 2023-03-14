Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,050 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.21% of Moelis & Company worth $97,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

