Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 65,778 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.21% of monday.com worth $110,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

