Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $92,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 33,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

