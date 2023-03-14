Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 121,759 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,759 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $103,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,754 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.