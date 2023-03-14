Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,239 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of General Electric worth $102,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

NYSE:GE opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

