Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 250,622 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $89,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $109.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

