Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 317,790 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 317,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.94% of Kirby worth $106,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.