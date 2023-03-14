Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 365,546 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 365,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.74% of LKQ worth $93,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

