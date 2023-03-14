Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 63,589 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,589 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.12% of KB Home worth $91,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KB Home by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.