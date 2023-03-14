Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 751,318 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.82% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $107,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

