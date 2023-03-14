Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $105,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 11.3 %

WTFC opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

