Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $225.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alpine Immune Sciences

ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.