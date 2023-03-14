ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share.
ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
