Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.14% of Amcor worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.