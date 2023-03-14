Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,007,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386,150 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $67,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

