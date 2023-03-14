American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

