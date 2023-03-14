American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 225,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,244,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

