Americas Silver (USAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Americas Silver
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americas Silver (USAS)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.