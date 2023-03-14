Americas Silver (USAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Americas Silver Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

