Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COLD opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.