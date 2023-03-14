AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $180.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.08.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $148.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

