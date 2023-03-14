Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 13th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.