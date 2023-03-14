AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Performance
NYSE AXR opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
