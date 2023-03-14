AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

