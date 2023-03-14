Analysts Issue Forecasts for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $14.53 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.63.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.