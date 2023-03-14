Analysts Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Docebo Stock Up 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Shares of DCBO opened at $36.98 on Monday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

