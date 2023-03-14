Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rain Oncology Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rain Oncology in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rain Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Rain Oncology Stock Down 6.0 %

RAIN stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Rain Oncology by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $5,170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

