Analysts Set Expectations for Holley Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Holley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Holley Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Holley stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $347.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.