Analysts Set Expectations for The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $100,492. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAP by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

