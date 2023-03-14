Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $170.89

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.89.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.59 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

