Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $170.89

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.89.
EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.59 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.60%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
