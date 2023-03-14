Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $10.71

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of TV opened at $4.65 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.