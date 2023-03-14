Analysts Set scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) PT at $18.00

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.22. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

