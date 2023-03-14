Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

