Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $60.25

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 12.7 %

WBS stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

